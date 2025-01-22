AGs Buzzing Over New Leadership Hires, Legislative Agendas, And Bid For Governor

- New Attorneys General:
- Leadership Hires:
- Kentucky: AG Russell Coleman began the second year of his term by announcing leadership promotions. Kevin Grout was named Chief of Staff, and Deputy Communications Director Lauren Adams will take over the role of Communications Director.
- North Carolina: AG Jeff Jackson has named new members of his senior leadership team. Stephanie Robinson was named General Counsel; Kelly Chambers was named Civil Bureau Chief; Boz Zellinger was named Criminal Bureau Chief; Kunal Choksi has been named Consumer Protection Division Director; Carlye Wittek was named the Legislative Director; Natalia Botella was named Interim Public Protection Section Director; and Tina Wong has been named Interim Human Resources Director.
- Oregon: AG Dan Rayfield has appointed Steven Berman, a lawyer in private practice, to serve as his Special Counsel.
- West Virginia: AG J.B. McCuskey has announced his leadership team. Jace Goins and Lauren Plymale were named Chief Deputy Attorneys General; Caleb David was named Deputy Solicitor General, serving under Solicitor General Michael Williams, who will continue in the role; Steven Travis will remain General Counsel; Jeff Waybright will be the new Chief of Staff, with Kallie Cart taking on the role of Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications; and Belinda Carpenter will be Executive Assistant to the Attorney General.
- Legislative Agendas:
- Maryland: AG Anthony Brown announced priority legislation for the 2025 legislative session, including laws expanding protections for vulnerable adults, strengthening worker protections, and protecting the rights of people incarcerated in private detention centers, among other efforts.
- Mississippi: AG Lynn Fitch shared her five-part agenda for the 2025 legislative session, including bills prohibiting the sale of illegal vaping products, creating an Opioid Settlement Fund Committee, and requiring audits of nonprofit organizations that receive $10 million or more in public funds.
- Other AG News:
- Oklahoma: AG Gentner Drummond, who is serving his first term as AG, announced his intention to seek the Republican Party nomination for Governor during the June 2026 primary election.
