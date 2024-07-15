ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Mitigating Political-Law Risk (Video)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore
Staying informed, proactive, and compliant in your advocacy can help to avoid political law pitfalls this election year and in the future.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of D. Mark Renaud
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Staying informed, proactive, and compliant in your advocacy can help to avoid political law pitfalls this election year and in the future. In this 90-second video, Wiley's Mark Renaud provides guidance to navigate federal, state, and local regulations – from understanding electioneering communication rules to pre-clearing contributions and gifts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of D. Mark Renaud
D. Mark Renaud
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More