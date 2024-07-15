Mitigating Political-Law Risk (Video)

Staying informed, proactive, and compliant in your advocacy can help to avoid political law pitfalls this election year and in the future. In this 90-second video, Wiley's Mark Renaud provides guidance to navigate federal, state, and local regulations – from understanding electioneering communication rules to pre-clearing contributions and gifts.

