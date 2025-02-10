SEC Extends Compliance Deadline For Form PF Amendments

The SEC, together with the CFTC, has extended the compliance date for the Form PF amendments adopted on February 8, 2024. The original deadline set for March 12, 2025 has been extended by three months with the new compliance date announced as June 12, 2025.

The Form PF amendments have been designed to enhance the Financial Stability Oversight Council's ("FSOC") ability to monitor systemic risk as well as bolster the SEC's regulatory oversight of private fund advisers. The amendments require that filing advisers report additional information about themselves and their private funds as well as break down and report separately each component fund of a master-feeder arrangement or parallel fund structure.

We draw attention to the fact that the new compliance date now falls after April 30, 2025, the deadline for Form PF annual filers with a December 31 year end, meaning the effective compliance date for those filers will be in 2026.

