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2 June 2026

CFTC Announces New Cooperation Policy — Key Takeaways And Analysis

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The CFTC's Division of Enforcement has introduced a new policy framework for evaluating cooperation and self-reporting in enforcement matters, effective immediately. This policy supersedes previous guidance...
United States Finance and Banking
Joshua Sterling,Tawfiq S. Rangwala,Nola Heller
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On May 19, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (“CFTC”) Division of Enforcement (“DOE”) issued a Staff Advisory setting forth a new policy for evaluating cooperation and self-reporting when considering whether to recommend enforcement actions to the CFTC (the “Policy”). The Policy is effective immediately and supersedes the DOE’s February 25, 2025 Advisory on self-reporting, cooperation, and remediation, as well as all prior policies on these subjects. Taken as a whole, the Policy signals the DOE’s intent to create more transparent incentives for companies and individuals to self-report misconduct and cooperate with investigations. In response, market participants and registrants should consider strengthening their internal escalation and monitoring procedures so that they can evaluate the best strategy for DOE engagement regarding potential misconduct and position themselves to maximize benefits that may flow from this Policy.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Joshua Sterling
Joshua Sterling
Photo of Tawfiq S. Rangwala
Tawfiq S. Rangwala
Photo of Olivia Choe
Olivia Choe
Photo of Nola Heller
Nola Heller
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Matthew Laroche
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