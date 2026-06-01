Leveling The Shelf: The SEC’s Proposal On Registered Offering Reform

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Brian D. Hirshberg’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

On May 19, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC” or the “Commission”) proposed extensive amendments to the registered offering framework under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The SEC’s rulemaking proposal on Registered Offering Reform (the “Proposal”) has the potential to be the most significant offering reform in over 20 years. Most important, the Proposal would broaden eligibility to register securities offerings on Form S-3 and provide enhanced registration and communication benefits to a broad universe of issuers, changes that may dramatically increase the ability of such issuers to raise capital quickly in the public markets.

In a statement, SEC Chair Paul Atkins remarked that the Proposal “would address impediments, which result from outdated SEC rules, to public companies’ ability to conduct registered offerings quickly.” He noted that the Proposal, along with the second rulemaking proposal aimed at enhancing filer status, “are among the first important steps toward transforming the SEC’s regulatory framework for public companies.”

We discuss the most significant proposed changes in this Legal Update.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.