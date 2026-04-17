Basel III Endgame Evolution: Banking Agencies Propose Major Capital Overhaul (Again)

Scope and Tailoring

Scope of Application –

Demarcation Line Moved from $100B to $700B Applied all aspects of the Basel III Endgame reforms (e.g., Credit Risk, Operational Risk, Market Risk, “Credit Valuation Adjustment” Risk) to all banks with assets ≥ $100B (Categories I-IV) All banks other than Category I and II banks (≥$700B in assets) generally exempt from new Operational Risk, Market Risk, “Credit Valuation Adjustment” Risk frameworks 3

All banks (regardless of asset size) subject to modified risk weights—with heightened risk sensitivity compared to current rules—for credit exposures and equity investments, but generally lower operational complexities for risk weight determinations under new “standardized approach” for banks ($700B in assets compared to “expanded risk-based approach” (“ERBA”) for banks ≥ $700B in assets

Scope of Application –

Category III and IV-Specific Considerations Eliminated the AOCI opt-out for Category III and IV banks ($100B – $700B in assets), requiring inclusion of unrealized gains/losses on securities in capital with a 3-year phase-in transition period

Expanded supplementary leverage ratio to apply to Category IV banks Still requires AOCI capital recognition for all banks with assets ≥ $100B, but extends the phase-in transition period to 5 years

Category IV banks not subject to supplementary leverage ratio

Elimination of “Dual-Stack” Risk-Weighted Assets Calculation Requirements Required all Category I-IV banks to conduct “dual stack” RWA calculations under both Standardized Approach and ERBA (similar to dual calculation requirements currently applicable to “advanced approaches” institutions)

Effectively imposed third stack calculation requirement by applying “output floor” to ERBA calculations, setting capital requirements calculated using internal models at no lower than 72.5% of those required for ERBA components under standardized calculations Adopts a significantly simplified “single stack” approach for all banks: Banks ≥$700B in assets subject only to ERBA calculation, and banks ($700B in assets subject only to standardized approach calculation.

Eliminates output floor for ERBA calculations

Any bank of any size can opt in to the ERBA framework (subject to AOCI recognition described above)

GSIBs

GSIB Surcharge Score – Indicator Recalibration Narrowed Method 2 score and surcharge “bands” and incorporated “average value” (rather than point-in-time) calculations, but did not recalibrate for inflation or growth GSIB surcharge score coefficients updated for inflation and economic growth, with ongoing future indexing

GSIB Surcharge Score – Cliff Effects and Volatility Adjusted calculation of systemic indicators from measuring as of a single year-end date (allowing for temporary “window dressing” at year-end) to measuring based on average daily or monthly values

Reduced Method 2 surcharge increments from 0.5% (allowing for possible “cliff effects” of small systemic score increase leading to large capital charge) to 0.1% Systemic indicators calculated based on average daily or monthly values, rather than as of a single date

Method 2 surcharge increments reduced to 0.1%

Wholesale Funding Retained following current rule features: Short-term wholesale funding indicator value represents higher proportion of Method 2 scores (~30%) than originally envisioned by Fed’s 2015 GSIB surcharge score rules (~20%)

Score varies based on wholesale funding in proportion to bank’s RWA (resulting in wholesale funding scores that decrease as bank size increases, even with unchanged wholesale funding levels) Relative weight of short-term wholesale funding indicator value reduced to ~20% of Method 2 surcharge score

Score varies solely on wholesale funding levels, regardless of size of bank’s RWA

Client-Cleared Derivatives Included bank guarantees of client performance on derivatives to a central clearing counterparty in “interconnectedness” and “complexity” indicators (which commenters claimed would result in higher costs and more volatility for derivative end-users) Does not include client-cleared derivatives in Interconnectedness and Complexity indicators (avoiding 2023 proposal’s possible disincentive to provide client access to central clearing)

Mortgages

Residential Mortgages Risk weights varied based on LTV and whether the property is income-producing, with risk weights for each LTV “band” gold-plated by 20 percentage points above Basel III standards Banks ≥ $700B: Undoes 20% RWA gold-plating – risk weights to match international standards for each LTV band

Banks ( $700B: Largely undoes RWA gold-plating, but applies a 5 percentage point across-the-board “add-on” to account for operational risk (since non-Category I and II banks are exempt from standalone Operational Risk framework)

Compared to 50% risk weight under current rules, proposal would apply equal or lower risk weights to mortgages up to 90% LTV (Standardized) or 100% LTV (ERBA) for non-cash flow-dependent mortgages, and 80% LTV (Standardized and ERBA) for cash flow-dependent mortgages

Exposures to Income Producing Residential Real Estate Deemed mortgage loans (except on a borrower’s principal residence) to be “dependent” on cash flows from underlying real estate (and subject to higher risk-weighting bands) if bank considered any proceeds from underlying property in underwriting borrower’s repayment ability. Does not accommodate widespread calls from public commenters to narrow scope of “cash flow dependent” mortgages subject to higher risk-weighting bands

(10 – 35 percentage points above non-cash flow dependent exposures within same LTV band), but seeks public comment on adding materiality qualifier to consideration of property-based income

Mortgage Servicing Assets Eliminated simplified threshold capital deduction framework for MSAs for Category III and IV banks, reducing individual deduction threshold from 25% to 10% and applying a 15% aggregate deduction threshold (shared with DTAs and unconsolidated financial institution investments)—same as Category I and II banks Removes any requirement to deduct MSAs from regulatory capital for all banks, and applies a 250% risk weight to all MSAs (while seeking comment on whether a different risk weight would be more appropriate)

Private Mortgage Insurance Explicitly refused to recognize risk-mitigating benefits of PMI for purposes of calculating LTV ratios or assigning risk weights Does not accommodate widespread calls from public commenters to recognize PMI credit risk mitigation, but seeks public comment on appropriate role of PMI as a credit risk mitigant for regulatory capital purposes

Other Credit Risk

Retail Exposures – General Risk weights varied based on product type, portfolio diversification and payment history, with risk weights for each retail exposure category gold-plated by 10 percentage points above Basel III standards Banks ≥ $700B: Undoes 10% RWA gold-plating – risk weights to match international standards for each retail / consumer exposure type

Banks ( $700B: Applies a single across-the-board 90% risk weight for most retail exposures (vs. 100% under current standardized rules), without segmenting by product type or repayment history

Standardized risk-weight approximately reflects hypothetical weighted-average risk weight under ERBA,4 plus 10% “add-on” to account for operational risk

Retail Exposures – Credit and Charge Cards Preferential 45% risk weight for “transactor” card exposures only available if fully repaid each month over 12-month look-back (with no exceptions for immaterial monthly balances, bank promotions / grace periods, etc.)

Proxy method for determining “undrawn amount” of charge cards with no pre-set spending limit based on average draw amounts over 2-year look-back, multiplied by 10x multiplier Does not accommodate widespread calls from public commenters to broaden scope of “transactor” credit card exposures eligible for more favorable risk-weight under ERBA

Simpler, less-punitive proxy method for determining “undrawn amount” of charge cards based on highest daily drawn amount over 2-year look-back, without additional multiplier

Retail Exposures – “Regulatory” Retail Favorable 75% risk weight for consumer loans only available if total exposures to single borrower ( $1 million “aggregate limit,” and individual exposure ( “granularity limit” of 0.2% of the bank’s total regulatory retail portfolio Eligibility for favorable 75% risk weight under ERBA not subject to any per-exposure “granularity limit,” and aggregate limit criterion indexed to inflation

Corporate Exposures Allowed preferential 65% risk weight for exposures to investment-grade companies, but only if the obligor company is publicly traded Banks ≥ $700B: Preferential 65% risk weight extended to any company deemed “investment grade” based on bank’s qualifying internal credit risk rating system, without any public listing criterion (100% for other corporate exposures)

Banks ( $700B: Applies a single across-the-board 95% risk weight for most corporate exposures (vs. 100% under current standardized rules), without segmenting by borrower creditworthiness

Standardized risk-weight approximately reflects hypothetical weighted-average risk weight under ERBA, plus 10% “add-on” to account for operational risk

Small & Medium Enterprise Exposures Did not incorporate Basel III’s separate preferential risk weight (85%) for exposures to SMEs; defaults SME exposures to 100% risk weight Does not accommodate calls from public commenters to adopt separate 85% risk weight for SMEs

“Credit Conversion Factors” – Not Unconditionally Cancellable Changed risk weighting approach for off-balance sheet commitments from a series of graduated CCFs based on maturity to a single 40% CCF Applies flat 40% CCF to all undrawn / off-balance sheet commitments that are not unconditionally cancelable (regardless of original maturity)

“Credit Conversion Factors” –Unconditionally Cancellable Increased CCF for unconditionally cancelable off-balance sheet commitments from 0% to 10% Banks ≥ $700B: Applies 10% CCF for undrawn / off-balance sheet commitments

Banks ( $700B: Retains currently applicable 0% CCF (no capital charge) for unconditionally cancelable undrawn / off-balance sheet commitments5

Other Investments

Equity Exposures Eliminated current rule’s “bucket” for non-significant equity exposures (up to 10% of the bank’s capital) to receive 100% risk weight, and instead defaults to tiered equity exposure risk weights from 250% to 1,250%

More than doubled risk weight for equity exposures to investment firms with material leverage from 600% under current rules to 1,250% Retains currently applicable risk weights for most equity exposures, including 100% for non-significant equity exposures and 600% for investment firms with material leverage

“Sin Bucket” Capital Deductions Eliminated simplified threshold capital deduction framework for DTAs, MSAs and investments in unconsolidated financial institutions for Category III and IV banks (with a single 25%-of-CET1 individual deduction threshold), requiring regional banks to instead apply more onerous 10%-of-CET1 individual deduction threshold and 15%-of-CET1 aggregate deduction threshold (shared across MSAs, DTAs and unconsolidated financial institution investments) Banks ≥ $700B: Retains currently applicable 10%/15% “sin bucket” capital deduction framework, but removes MSA deduction requirement (as noted above)

Banks ( $700B: Retains simpler capital deduction threshold framework for Category III and IV banks, and removes MSA deduction requirement (as noted above)

Operational Risk (All Category I-IV Banks) (Category I and II Banks Only)

Internal Loss Multiplier (ILM) Proposed ILM (scalar to adjust operational risk capital requirements to firm-specific history of operational losses) assigned a floor of 1.0, allowing firm’s operational loss history to increase—but not decrease—capital charges ILM eliminated, so that operational risk capital charges based solely on business volume (“business indicator” proxy) and not adjusted upwards or downwards by loss history

Business Indicator – Subcomponents Consisted of separate (1) interest, lease, and dividend component; (2) services component; and (3) financial component

Business volume thresholds for increased coefficient multipliers not indexed to inflation Collapses separate business indicator subcomponents into (1) capped interest, lease, and dividend component, and (2) a unified uncapped “noninterest” component (combining elements of the 2023 proposal’s “services” and “financial” components)

Business volume thresholds for applicable coefficient scale indexed to inflation

Business Indicator – Non-Interest Income / Expenses Services component business volume based on gross amounts of income / expenses, reflecting the larger of either income or expense Non-interest component business volume calculated on a net basis to avoid overly punitive capital charges for fee-based businesses

Business Indicator – Preferential Treatment for Lower-Risk Services No differentiation among businesses that have demonstrated history of posing lower operational risk within Business Indicator calculation Includes a 70% discount for net income attributable to investment management, investment services, and non-lending treasury services when calculating Business Indicator volume

Market Risk (All Category I-IV Banks) (Category I and II Banks, and Others with Significant Trading Activity)

Internal Models Approach Allowed use of internal models only on a trading desk-by-desk basis (unlike current rules that apply modeling on an enterprise-wide basis)

Trading desk eligible for internal model-based market risk calculations only if able to demonstrate that its models are sufficiently accurate relative to front-office financial reporting (under “Profit and Loss Attribution” test based on two statistical metrics) and sufficiently conservative to capture historical tail risks (under “Backtesting” requirements) Retains “trading desk” approach—and PLA / Backtesting requirements—for market risk internal model eligibility

Banks which do not qualify to use internal models must use standardized approach to market risk

PLA test requires use of only statistical metrics

Consequences for Insufficiently Accurate / Conservative Internal Models Failure to satisfy PLA test or Backtesting requirements resulted in trading desk being ineligible to use internal models (reverts to generally higher capital charges under standardized market risk calculations) (“red zone”)

Applied capital surcharge “add-on” to trading desks with PLA deficiencies that are not material enough to require reversion to standardized market risk calculations (“amber zone”) Retains “traffic light” structure (green / amber / red zones) of increasing consequences for internal model deficiencies—including reverting to standardized market risk calculations for material model deficiencies

Allows 3-year transition period for PLA testing results during which PLA deficiencies would not require reversion to standardized market risk calculations or PLA “add-on”

Default Risk Capital (DRC) Requirement Prohibited internal modeling for DRC requirements to capture losses on credit and equity positions in the event of obligor default, and instead required standardized approach for all DRC calculations Does not accommodate calls from public commenters to allow banks’ internal models for DRC requirements, but allows a single, entity-wide calculation of standardized DRC

CVA Risk (All Category I-IV Banks) (Category I and II Banks, and Others with Significant Trading & Derivative Activity)

Client-Facing and Cleared Derivative Exemptions Excluded derivative transactions directly facing a central counterparty, but imposed CVA capital charges against client-facing legs of derivatives (e.g., where the bank enters into an offsetting transaction with a CCP or guarantees client performance to a CCP) Excludes CCP-facing cleared derivatives as well as client-facing leg of cleared derivatives from CVA capital requirements (preserving incentives for central clearing)

End-User Derivatives Did not exempt derivative transactions with commercial end-users (e.g., non-financial corporations, municipalities, funds)—which are often uncollateralized and lack access to large pools of marginable liquidity–from CVA capital charges, resulting in significantly higher capital requirements for an uncollateralized end-user derivative compared to existing requirements under SA-CCR Does not accommodate widespread calls from public commenters to broadly exempt commercial end-user derivatives (e.g., corporate hedging) from CVA Risk capital requirements

Collateralized Transactions

Securities Financing Transactions (SFT) – Collateral Value Haircuts Introduced mandatory minimum SFT haircut floors (which were not adopted by major jurisdictions like U.K. and EU)—effectively establishing minimum amounts of collateral banks must receive when engaging in certain repos and margin loans—and imposed heightened capital requirements for repos / margin loans that did not meet minimum collateral requirements Eliminates minimum haircut floors for SFTs

Requires banks to apply standardized market price volatility haircuts to collateral value (rather than haircuts based on internal estimates)

“Simple” (risk weight substitution) approach available under Standardized Approach (Banks ( $700B)