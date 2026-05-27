When Everyone Wants In: Shifting Venture Financing Terms In The AI Era

The companies at the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) are reaching scale at speeds that have no precedent in the history of venture-backed technology. Anthropic reached $1 billion in annualized revenue roughly four years after its founding in 2021.1 Cursor reached the same threshold in about three years.2 The previous generation of breakout companies — Stripe, Salesforce,3 Snowflake — took significantly longer, seven to 10 years (or more).

Many venture investors believe that AI represents a generational shift in technology, and they are competing for stakes in a relatively small number of companies that they believe will prove their thesis. Private capital funds have record levels of dry powder — $4.63 trillion globally at mid-2025, per PitchBook4 — much of it in funds with narrowing investment windows and mounting pressure to deploy. And both sides understand that when the window to establish a meaningful position is measured in months rather than years, moving slowly means missing out. As a result, deal terms for these hot companies are radically shifting to favor founders over investors.

The provisions appearing in the most competitive AI financings aren’t, by themselves, new. But founders are requesting these terms more often than in previous cycles, and they’re more likely to request a bundle of them rather than focus their leverage on obtaining one or two. And these requests are showing up in earlier rounds than they have in the past.

The terms being negotiated generally fall into two broad categories: governance and economic.

Governance Terms

The core objective for founders in venture financing is to maintain operational control — over the CEO role, board composition, and overall voting. The governance mechanisms they use to maintain that control vary by deal, but the most commonly negotiated provisions include:

Board composition and voting rights: founder-majority or founder-designated board configurations that give founders effective control over the board’s decisions, whether through a majority of seats or super-voting rights attached to founder-held seats. These protections don’t require continued service, so they survive a founder’s transition out of an operating role.

founder-majority or founder-designated board configurations that give founders effective control over the board’s decisions, whether through a majority of seats or super-voting rights attached to founder-held seats. These protections don’t require continued service, so they survive a founder’s transition out of an operating role. Super-voting structures: typically, 10 votes per share on founder-held common stock, allowing founders to exert structural vetoes through voting power alongside any explicit protective provisions.

typically, 10 votes per share on founder-held common stock, allowing founders to exert structural vetoes through voting power alongside any explicit protective provisions. Common stock protective provisions: founder veto rights — exercised as a stockholder rather than as a board member, which reduces fiduciary duty concerns — over M&A, future financings, material changes in company direction, executive hiring and firing, and other key governance controls. These provisions are often negotiated to be narrower in scope than what investors would typically receive as standard preferred stock protections, but their mere existence as common stock veto rights is atypical when viewed in historical context.

founder veto rights — exercised as a stockholder rather than as a board member, which reduces fiduciary duty concerns — over M&A, future financings, material changes in company direction, executive hiring and firing, and other key governance controls. These provisions are often negotiated to be narrower in scope than what investors would typically receive as standard preferred stock protections, but their mere existence as common stock veto rights is atypical when viewed in historical context. Limits on investor protective provisions: the converse of the common stock protective provisions, investor protections are often scaled back or limited by explicit economic thresholds — for example, limiting the veto on an exit transaction to situations in which a transaction would return less than a defined multiple of invested capital, effectively removing the investor check on exits that generate meaningful returns.

Economic Terms

The economic provisions in certain AI financings reflect the same underlying dynamic: Founders with significant leverage are structuring economic terms that wouldn’t have been available in a less competitive market. The most common provisions include:

Structured secondary liquidity: contractual secondary windows embedded in financing documents, often timed to align with the holding periods under which gains on founder stock qualify for long-term capital gains or for capital gains exclusion as qualified small business stock under Internal Revenue Code section 1202 (now with more favorable requirements for founders and investors).

contractual secondary windows embedded in financing documents, often timed to align with the holding periods under which gains on founder stock qualify for long-term capital gains or for capital gains exclusion as qualified small business stock under Internal Revenue Code section 1202 (now with more favorable requirements for founders and investors). Founder participation in secondary activity: founder preferred stock structured to permit founder participation in secondary transactions on tax-optimized terms, often with company and investor rights of first refusal pre-waived to allow a founder to obtain liquidity.

founder preferred stock structured to permit founder participation in secondary transactions on tax-optimized terms, often with company and investor rights of first refusal pre-waived to allow a founder to obtain liquidity. Multiple-round structures: some first-financing transactions are negotiated as a single closing that encompasses more than one round, with a defined valuation step-up for the subsequent tranche built into the initial documents, essentially doing a Series Seed and a Series A at the same time or in close sequence.

It’s worth emphasizing that this shift in terms is currently happening only in a narrow slice of the market, where investor competition is sufficiently intense enough that founders can insist on them or the founders’ track record or projected revenue trajectory gives the founders the credibility to do so. Published market data continues to show that standard venture capital terms, including investor-favorable protective provisions, remain the norm across the broader financing landscape.

However, what looks like extraordinary leverage today can become a template over time. Provisions that appear in enough high-profile deals tend to migrate down the market as founders and their counsel cite precedent. Whether that happens, and how quickly, will depend on how long current market conditions persist.

Built to Last?

The terms being negotiated in the most competitive AI financings today aren’t without precedent. The founders of Google, Facebook, and Snap all secured governance structures that concentrated their control and persist to this day.

What’s different now is when that moment of maximum leverage arrives. For the most sought-after AI companies, it’s not the initial public offering (IPO). It’s the first institutional round — sometimes earlier. The governance and economic provisions being written into financing documents today may prove just as durable as the dual-class structures that Google and Facebook carried into their IPOs. Structures negotiated at moments of peak leverage have a way of outlasting the conditions that produced them.

Footnotes

1. “Anthropic is the new AI research outfit from OpenAI’s Dario Amodei, and it has $124M to burn,” TechCrunch (May 2021); “Google agrees to new $1 billion investment in Anthropic,” CNBC (January 2025). ↩

2. “AI startup Cursor raises $2.3 billion funding round at $29.3 billion valuation,” CNBC (November 2025).↩

3. Snowflake, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Form S-1, filed July 2012; “Pre-Seed in the Age of AI,” PowerPoint presentation, Carta (January 2026). ↩