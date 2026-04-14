Summary: CFTC Enforcement And Settlement Road Map Article On Lexis Nexis Practical Guidance

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has exclusive jurisdiction to regulate futures transactions and police fraud and manipulation in the commodities markets.

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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has exclusive jurisdiction to regulate futures transactions and police fraud and manipulation in the commodities markets. Its Division of Enforcement, which maintains offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Kansas City, and Chicago, is organized into two task forces: a Complex Fraud and Manipulation Task Force and a Retail Fraud and General Enforcement Task Force.

Enforcement matters originate from a variety of sources, including whistleblower tips, self-reporting, referrals from the National Futures Association and other self-regulatory organizations, counterparty and competitor referrals, surveillance and data analysis, suspicious activity reports, and cooperative enforcement with other agencies. Notably, approximately 40 percent of enforcement actions involve a whistleblower, and the CFTC has recovered over $3.2 billion from whistleblower-related cases.

Upon receiving a lead, the CFTC conducts a triage analysis to assess jurisdiction and merit. Investigations may begin as preliminary inquiries and escalate to formal investigations, at which point the Division may issue subpoenas and compel sworn testimony. The statute of limitations for most violations is five years, and tolling agreements are commonly used.

Division of Enforcement policy rewards cooperation and self-reporting through move favorable resolutions, typically in the form of outright declinations or reduced civil monetary penalties.

Before the Commission authorizes an enforcement action, putative defendants may engage in pre-charge advocacy through informal meetings, white papers, and Wells Submissions. The Commission votes on enforcement recommendations through either closed-door meetings or a seriatim process. Settlements are typically negotiated on a "no admit, no deny" basis and require full Commission approval, meaning Division of Enforcement attorneys cannot independently bind the Commission to any resolution.

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