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15 July 2026

IPO Pathways - A Global Exchange Comparison

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K&L Gates LLP

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Companies considering an initial public offering face complex regulatory requirements and market considerations across different global exchanges. This comprehensive guide examines the key requirements and strategic factors for listing securities on premier stock exchanges from New York to Hong Kong, providing essential insights for navigating the IPO process.
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Is your company considering going public, but the path forward isn’t clear? An initial public offering (IPO) is a significant milestone that requires careful planning, disciplined execution, and a clear understanding of regulatory requirements and market considerations.

Our Global Exchange Comparison Guide can help steer your company in the right direction. From New York and London to Sydney and Hong Kong, it highlights key regulatory requirements and considerations for a company seeking to list its securities on a premier global stock exchange.

Please click here to view and download your copy of the Global Exchange Comparison Guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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