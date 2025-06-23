ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Politico Talks With Dan Davis About Potential CFTC Commissioner Shortage

Partner and Financial Markets and Regulation Co-Chair Daniel Davis spoke with Politico regarding the current state of upheaval at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as Brian Quintenz prepares to take over as chair
Partner and Financial Markets and Regulation Co-Chair Daniel Davis spoke with Politico regarding the current state of upheaval at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as Brian Quintenz prepares to take over as chair. With the imminent departure of its two remaining commissioners, Quintenz could be left as the sole member of the five-person commission. While some expressed concern about this prospect, Dan stated, "All signs point to a lone commissioner being able to legally act on behalf of the commission even if they are its only members."

"A Wall Street regulator in turmoil," Politico, June 10, 2025

