Trump Executive Order Attacks "De-banking" Practices

On August 7, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order targeting the practice of de-banking--as described in the executive order, actions to "restrict law-abiding individuals' and business' access to financial services on the basis of political or religious beliefs or lawful business activities." The Trump Administration has objected to the efforts of banks to dissociate from those "participating in activities and causes commonly associated with conservatism and the political right following the events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021." In other words, the Trump Administration is seeking to counteract the efforts by private actors in the financial services industry to cease doing business with individuals and companies associated with right-wing causes, and threatening to impose government sanctions should they fail to comply.

Specifically, the executive order states that "each appropriate Federal banking regulator shall . . . remove the use of reputation risk or equivalent concepts that could result in politicized or unlawful debanking." This executive order could have a widespread impact beyond the immediate circumstances that apparently prompted its issuance--a number of financial institutions have refrained from engaging with entities deemed imprudent to interact with (e.g., gun manufacturers). Based on this executive order, which tries to eliminate any consideration of "reputation risk," financial institutions would have difficulties in distancing themselves from companies or individuals engaged in practices deemed unsavory or problematic--with potential consequences for their own reputations and business outlook. Indeed, this executive order could be viewed as part of the Trump Administration's broader assault on ESG concerns, as such considerations often underpinned the debanking practices at issue here.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday aimed at eliminating practices by banks and their regulators that result in certain customers being denied access to financial services for ideological reasons. The order directs federal banking regulators to remove reputational risk standards from their guidance and training materials and identify financial institutions that engaged in unlawful "debanking" in the past . . . Federal authorities are also directed to impose fines or take other remedial measures they deem appropriate on institutions that are found to have had such policies. And regulators will also be required to review complaint data, and refer instances of unlawful debanking based on religion to the Justice Department. Financial institutions under the jurisdiction of the Small Business Administration will also be required to make reasonable efforts to reinstate clients who were unlawfully denied services. www.bloomberglaw.com/...

