California DFPI Issues Consent Order Against California Lender

On November 17, 2025, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced that it had entered into consent order with a California-based lender to resolve allegations that the lender charged excessive interest and fees to its customers.

According to the DFPI, after a regulatory examination, the DFPI found that the lender made multiple loans from January 2020 to December 2021 with charges that exceeded the legal limit in violation of the California Financing Law, specifically Cal. Fin. Code sections 22304.5 and 22306.​

Under the Consent Order, the lender has agreed to (i) pay a $1 million administrative penalty, (ii) pay a portion of the DFPI's investigative costs in the amount of $5,500, (iii) reimburse the borrowers affected by the allegedly illegal charges, and (iv) stop collecting any charges that exceed the legal limit. To date, the lender has refunded over $218,705 to affected consumers.

