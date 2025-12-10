AI In Financial Services: Understanding The White House Action Plan – And What It Leaves Out – Part 1 (Podcast)

self

Today's episode features Part 1 of our October 30, 2025 webinar, "AI in Financial Services: Understanding the White House Action Plan – and What It Leaves Out." In this installment, a panel of leading experts breaks down the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence in financial services—from foundational concepts to the latest regulatory developments.

Moderated by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel, founder and former longtime leader of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, and Greg Szewczyk, chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Security Group, the discussion cuts through hype and uncertainty to provide clear, practical insights. Alan and Greg guide an energetic conversation about how AI has become a strategic priority for banks, credit unions, payments companies, and fintechs.

Our panel includes:

Charley Brown , leader of Ballard Spahr's technology and patents teams, who explains how institutions can protect and capitalize on AI-enabled technologies;

, leader of Ballard Spahr's technology and patents teams, who explains how institutions can protect and capitalize on AI-enabled technologies; Dean Ball , former White House senior advisor and one of the architects of the White House AI Action Plan, who provides a rare inside look at the policy landscape;

, former White House senior advisor and one of the architects of the White House AI Action Plan, who provides a rare inside look at the policy landscape; Kristian Stout , Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law and Economics, who examines the intersections of AI, regulation, and competition; and

, Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law and Economics, who examines the intersections of AI, regulation, and competition; and Charlie Bullock, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Law and AI, who outlines practical frameworks for responsible, compliant AI governance.

Together, they unpack the complex patchwork of state, federal, and international rules now shaping AI deployment in financial services. The discussion highlights how automated decision-making laws, privacy requirements, and emerging definitions of "artificial intelligence" are forcing institutions to rethink compliance programs, manage risk differently, and anticipate new regulatory expectations. You'll also hear real-world examples of how organizations are grappling with these challenges in practice.

This episode provides an essential foundation for understanding where AI and financial services intersect, and where the regulatory environment is headed. Be sure to tune in next Thursday for Part 2, where our experts delve even deeper into the future of AI, innovation, and legal risk in the financial sector.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr and founder of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe on their preferred podcast platform for weekly insights into the consumer finance industry.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.