“BACKWARDS”: #BigLaw Loses Another TCPA Suit In Embarrassing Fashion (GenAI?)– Will American Businesses Figure This Out Soon? (Video)

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Imagine a court telling your attorney he has things “backward.” Well that just happened to Clarity Debt Relief because it chose to be represented by #biglaw in a TCPA class action and it did not go well.

Let’s face it– #biglaw lawyers don’t have the focus and specialization to succeed in TCPAWorld. Plus their reliance on #AiSlop instead of masterful legal research and writing keeps hurting them.

For instance in Durham v. Clarity Debt Resolution, 2026 WL 2970190 (M.D Tenn. Oct. 2, 2026) Clarity hired a #biglaw firm to represent it and, unsurprisingly, disaster unfolded.

First defendants argued they are not vicariously liable for the calls at issue but Clarity was alleged to have been on the calls at the time they were made and provided Aspire’s agreement. Then Aspire was asked to stop the calls at 60 more calls were made. As the court put it: “The court need not conduct a detailed agency analysis to conclude that, as alleged, Aspire ratified the allegedly unlawful telemarketing calls.”

Eesh. Not good.

But it gets so much worse.

The #biglaw firm tried to argue the calls were made with consent because the Plaintiff interacted with the calls. But as the court stated:

“This argument gets things backwards.”

Ouch.

The Court goes on to explain: “The fact that Durham answered a phone call and spoke to Clarity’s representative does not constitute retroactive consent to have received the call.”

I mean…. yeah. Was it GenAi’s idea to argue consent can be applied retroactively?

Hard to say. But their website is utterly tone deaf on the subject and BRAGS about their use of GenAi in the practice of law: “we deploy a robust suite of machine learning and generative AI tools that empower our attorneys to… Draft legal documents with greater speed and accuracy.”

Good lord, how are these folks still in business? No wonder they keep getting smoked. They’re letting software write their briefs.

Anyhoo, the Court went on to deny Defendant’s motion to strike the class and stay discovery.

Just a complete loss top to bottom. Terrible.

Take aways here are pretty straightforward: hire #biglaw, expect a #bigloss.

If you want to WIN be sure to educate yourself on developments– and a great way to do that is to tune in to the WEEKLY Deserve to Win podcast where we break down all of the biggest TCPA developments from the week before. Plus we have great interviews with guests relevant to the TCPAWorld. Catch Episode 52 with Plaintiff’s lawyer Ilan Lavian right now:

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Chat soon.