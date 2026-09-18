WOAH TCPA Class Actions Down Massively In July– Have We Finally Peaked? And What Is Causing This? (Video)

Excellent news for the nation’s call centers and businesses.

Class action litigation filings under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) were down sharply in July, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

In July, 2026 there were a total of 108 Class Actions filed. In July, 2025 there were a total of 198 filings. That’s a 45% DECREASE year over year.

This story is more remarkable given the lengthy stretch of RISING TCPA filings month over month dating back to 2024. It looks like we may finally have seen a peak here.

Still class action filings year to date in 2026 are still above last year’s levels.

In 2025 there had been 1250 TCPA class action filings through July 31, 2025. This year there were 1,371–meaning we are still dealing with a 9.7% increase YoY.

Without question, however, the trend is cooling off.

So what’s going on here? Are TCPA lawyers starting to take on fewer cases to avoid OSCs? Is this the impact of Jibreal Hindi’s recent health issues? Is this a response to the SMS DNC rule confusion? Is the shock ruling against Heidrapour limiting TCPA filings? All of the above? Something else?

One thing is for sure– everybody wins when frivolous litigation isn’t being filed. Let’s hope this trend continues.

All data provided by Webrecon.

And if you havem’t caught Epsidoe 49 of the Deserve to Win podcast with Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi now is the time!

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Chat soon.