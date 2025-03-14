It's Here! The Duane Morris Consumer Fraud Class Action Review – 2025!

Duane Morris Takeaway: Within the vast realm of class action litigation, consumer fraud class actions remain at the forefront. Consumer fraud class actions typically involve a class of consumers who believe they were participating in a legitimate business transaction, however, due to a merchant or company's alleged deceptive or fraudulent practices, the consumers were actually being defrauded. A wide variety of conduct gives rise to consumer fraud claims. For example, if a business or merchant makes misleading statements about a retail product's origin, quality, or potential use, over-exaggerates a product's benefits, imposes classic bait-and-switch tactics on consumers – wherein consumers are forced to make decisions based on inaccurate or incomplete information – or charges fees or surcharges that are unrelated to the subject of the merchant's transaction with the consumer, a claim for consumer fraud will arise because these actions may harm consumers.

Every state has consumer protection laws, and consumer fraud class actions require courts to analyze these statutes both with respect to plaintiffs' claims, and also with respect to choice of law analyses when a complaint seeks to impose liability upon multiple states' consumer protection laws.

Every state has consumer protection laws, and consumer fraud class actions require courts to analyze these statutes both with respect to plaintiffs' claims, and also with respect to choice of law analyses when a complaint seeks to impose liability upon multiple states' consumer protection laws.

