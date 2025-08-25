Inside JAMS International With Sherman Humphrey And Bob Davidson (Podcast)

Episode Summary

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, Sherman Humphrey, associate director of global practice development at JAMS, and Bob Davidson, a mediator based in JAMS' New York office, join J.P. Duffy to discuss JAMS' expanding global practice. They discuss how JAMS has established itself as a leading force in international dispute resolution, tracing evolution of the JAMS International Arbitration Rules and highlighting how these rules are influencing the future of global arbitration.

Episode Highlights

[02:38] The Origin of JAMS and its Expansion: JAMS was founded in 1979 in California and has grown to 27 resolution centers across the United States, with international presences in London and Toronto. Currently, JAMS is prioritizing strategic global partnerships rather than adding more physical offices.

[05:31] Growth in International Caseload: JAMS International Arbitration Rules were first drafted in 2008 and revised in 2021. In 2023, over 400 international cases were filed. These cases included commercial disputes technology, IP and construction, with top users from the UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, China, Mexico and the EU.

]13:46] Unique Features of the JAMS International Rules: Davidson, a mediator based in JAMS New York office, outlines key elements such as party-appointed arbitrators and the lack of a requirement to choose JAMS neutrals, as well as unique interim measures standards that make emergency relief easier to obtain. The rules are designed to promote efficiency, reduce costs and increase party autonomy.

[19:31] Cost Advantages and Mediation Options: Unlike other providers that charge based on the amount in dispute, JAMS bills according to arbitrators' hourly rates plus a fixed administrative fee, making it potentially far less expensive. JAMS also offers strong mediation options at any stage, with access to world-class mediators.

[27:49] Looking Ahead: JAMS has released specific AI arbitration rules and anticipates increased caseloads in blockchain, AI and cryptocurrency. One of the top priorities for 2025 is expanding the adoption of JAMS clauses in cross-border contracts to raise awareness of its international capabilities.

