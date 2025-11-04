Jurisdiction Entanglements In International Arbitration: Perspectives And Lessons From Different Jurisdictions (Video)

As part of Hong Kong Arbitration Week, this panel discussion provided insights from both common law and civil law jurisdictions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, England, the Middle East, and the United States.

Topics included:

Existence, validity, and scope of the arbitration agreement.

Getting the right party (or parties) and when third parties may be within the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal.

Jurisdiction vs. admissibility.

Issues arising from the law of the arbitration agreement and the contract.

Issues arising from the law of the seat and jurisdiction.

Issues arising from the law of the place of enforcement and jurisdiction.

If arbitral tribunals lean towards accepting jurisdiction.

Examples and lessons learned from each jurisdiction.

Moderators

Christopher Tung, Partner, K&L Gates

