Accelerating Chemical Innovation: Inside Argonne's Chain Reaction Innovations Program — A Conversation With Rachel Harris, Ph.D. (Podcast)

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Rachel Harris, Technical Project Manager, Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), Argonne National Laboratory, and our own Dr. Richard Engler, to discuss Argonne National Laboratory's Chain Reaction Innovations entrepreneurship. We here at B&C truly appreciate the value and importance of chemical innovation, so when we learned of Argonne National Laboratory's Chain Reaction Innovations program (CRI program), we wanted to share information about it with our listeners. Rachel Harris is a Technical Project Manager and speaks with Rich Engler and me about the CRI program, more about Argonne National Laboratory, the technologies CRI supports, and how interested entrepreneurs can learn more about becoming part of the next CRI cohort.

