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8 May 2026

Tee Up For A Cause: Ward And Smith Hits The Green To End Homelessness

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Ward and Smith, P.A.

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Ward and Smith, P.A. is the successor to a practice founded in 1895.  Our core values of client satisfaction, reliability, responsiveness, and teamwork are the standards that define who we are as a law firm.  We are an established legal network with offices located in Asheville, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, and Wilmington. 
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The Greenville Community Shelter serves the homeless and those at risk of homelessness by providing safe housing, and assisting them in developing a long-term plan that leads to self-sufficiency.
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Ward and Smith is proud to sponsor the Greenville Community Shelter’s Driving Out Homelessness Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 7.

The Greenville Community Shelter serves the homeless and those at risk of homelessness by providing safe housing, and assisting them in developing a long-term plan that leads to self-sufficiency.

We are proud to back this fantastic event that’s making a difference in the fight against homelessness. So join us on Thursday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ironwood Golf and Country Club in Greenville, NC, for a day of golfing for good. Teams are limited to four players.

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