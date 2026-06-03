How Close Is Your Business To Being Sale-Ready?

Peter Ness, CPA, LL.M., J.D.’s articles from MGO CPA LLP are most popular:

Key Takeaways:

Waiting until a buyer shows up often means missing tax, legal, or operational steps that could have protected value or increased sale price.

Businesses that plan their exit 3–5 years in advance are often better positioned for stronger valuations, avoid diligence issues, and close on better terms.

Exit readiness isn’t just about a transaction — it strengthens your business today by improving structure, leadership depth, and long-term value (even if you never sell).

Most business owners don’t plan to sell next year. But many get approached before they expect it. And when they do, being unprepared can mean lower valuations, longer timelines, or even a lost opportunity.

Exit planning isn’t just about when you want to sell. It’s about whether your company — and your structure — are ready if a buyer knocks.

To help you assess where you stand, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about exit readiness, timing, and deal preparedness.

What does “exit-ready” actually mean?

Being exit-ready means your business can:

Stand up to due diligence with clean financials and documentation

Run independently of the founder or owner

Demonstrate clear value to a buyer — not just in revenue, but in systems, leadership, and legal readiness

It also means that your personal tax and estate planning align with the structure and timing of a future sale.

Isn’t exit planning something to think about later (when I’m ready to sell)?

That’s a common assumption — and often a costly one.

Waiting until you’re “ready to sell” usually doesn’t leave enough time to address the things that buyers care about most. Many of those issues — like equity structure, intellectual property (IP) protection, and owner dependency — take years to unwind or improve.

Some planning opportunities, like qualified small business stock (QSBS) eligibility or pre-sale gifting strategies, also come up with timing rules that can’t be addressed retroactively.

What kinds of issues commonly delay or derail deals?

Even healthy, profitable businesses can run into trouble during diligence. Some common issues include:

Lack of documented IP ownership (especially with contractors or legacy systems)

Incomplete or outdated shareholder agreements

High customer concentration (one client makes up 40% of revenue)

Founders who hold all the key relationships or processes

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities or compliance gaps

Missed opportunities in tax structure or wealth transfer planning

These don’t always kill a deal — but they can influence valuation or shift deal terms in the buyer’s favor.

What does good exit planning involve?

It’s usually a combination of tax planning, legal cleanup, operational adjustments, and personal goal setting.

Some key steps include:

Reviewing your entity structure and its impact on potential deal structure

Evaluating your eligibility for QSBS or other tax-saving strategies

Building a second layer of leadership and reducing owner reliance

Organizing contracts, financials, and a virtual data room

Updating estate plans to reflect growing business value and and potential liquidity events

Reviewing IP, cybersecurity, and compliance posture

Creating a realistic picture of what post-sale life could look like

In other words, it’s as much about planning for the transition as it is about maximizing the sale itself.

When should that planning start?

Ideally, 3–5 years before you expect to sell.

That gives you time to:

Address deeper structural or legal issues

Build operational maturity

Create better financial visibility

Align your personal and business goals

Even if a sale isn’t on your radar today, many owners benefit from going through a “readiness” review. It puts you in a stronger position for growth, even if a transaction is years away.

What is a good way to begin?

One approach is to complete a transaction readiness assessment — a structured review of your business’s exit posture across legal, tax, financial, and operational areas.

This gives you a roadmap of potential issues, opportunities, and priorities — whether or not you decide to move forward with an exit plan today.

What role can an advisor play?

Many business owners work with trusted tax or legal advisors. But exit planning is inherently cross-functional — it touches legal, tax, accounting, operations, and personal wealth planning.

Some firms offer multi-disciplinary exit readiness programs that coordinate these moving parts over time. One example is MGO Horizon, a structured, relationship-based engagement designed to support business owners over a 2–5 year journey to prepare for a potential transaction.

It’s not about rushing to sell — it’s about being ready if and when the opportunity comes.

Closing the Gap Between Good and Great Exits

Whether or not you’re thinking about selling today, the reality is: you may only exit once.

And when you do, the difference between reacting and preparing often comes down to timing — and the right plan.

Even if you never sell, having a business that’s exit-ready usually means it’s more valuable, more resilient, and easier to run. That’s a win in any market.

To learn more about MGO Horizon and how we can help you prepare for an exit, reach out to our team today.