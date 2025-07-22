Texas Rolls Camera On $1.5 Billion Film Incentive Law

SB 22, a sweeping film and television incentive bill that dramatically expands the state's support for the moving image industry, was officially signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 22, 2025.1 Following the Texas Senate's earlier 23–8 vote of approval, the House cleared the bill (originally introduced as SB 1) in late May by a wide margin of 112-26, signaling broad bipartisan support for revitalizing Texas as a national production hub.2

Championed by state Sen. Joan Huffman and backed by Governor Greg Abbott, SB 22 establishes an amended, yet still robust $300 million fund—renewable biennially through 2035—to attract big-budget productions to Texas.3 The $1.5 billion total investment of the bill represents the most ambitious film incentive legislation in state history.4

Much of the momentum behind this legislation can be credited to the "True to Texas" campaign, spearheaded by Hollywood veterans with Texas roots including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Renée Zellweger, and Billy Bob Thornton—whose advocacy helped sway public opinion and push lawmakers to act.5 The campaign emphasized the economic and cultural returns of local production, including job creation, tourism, and the retention of creative talent within the state.6

Qualifying projects must meet minimum in-state spending thresholds, hire Texas residents for key roles, and complete a detailed application and pre-approval process.7 Specific allocations are tiered based on spend, with additional bonuses for projects filmed in specific areas or concerning particular subject matters.8 Crucially, projects must demonstrate a positive economic impact and maintain good standing with the state to be eligible.9 SB 22 contains a content-based grant review structure which provides guardrails to uphold undefined "standards of decency and respect."10 While projects that portray Texas or Texans "in a negative fashion" are ineligible for the grant, the ambiguity of remaining guardrails does create some uncertainty for those seeking to take advantage of the benefits available under SB 22.11

Compared to other states, Texas is positioning itself aggressively.12 Texas' mix offers generous baseline rates with a varied bonus structure, fewer regulatory restrictions, and rare long-term stability with a 10-year funding commitment—making the state an attractive alternative for producers seeking flexibility and speed.13 Notably, digital-first or streaming-only productions are not explicitly excluded.14 The bill's broad scope refers to "moving image" projects and suggests that eligibility is not limited to theatrical releases or broadcast television.15 This presents a potentially significant opportunity for streaming platforms, independent creators, and hybrid distribution models to benefit from SB 22's incentives (provided they meet the statutory requirements).

With Governor Abbot's June signing, Texas is poised to claim its place as a premier destination for filmmakers.16 The state's new incentives promise to usher in a wave of investment and storytelling that's not just set in Texas—but made in Texas.

