GALA Releases Third Edition Of Guide To Privacy Laws Related To Advertising

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance just released the third edition of Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising and Marketing.
The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance just released the third edition of Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising and Marketing. The guide offers an in-depth look at how privacy and data protection laws impact advertising and marketing in more than 79 countries – from Algeria to Zimbabwe.

Organized by country, each chapter explains how privacy is regulated in that jurisdiction with respect to advertising and marketing, addressing topics such as the collection and storage of personal data, data breaches, and regulatory enforcement. Each chapter also highlights recent developments in the privacy landscape, anticipated changes, and the challenges companies face in maintaining compliance.

The third edition includes significant updates to privacy laws that have evolved since the publication of book's second edition in 2022. It also adds new chapters covering privacy laws in Algeria, Malta, Morocco, North Macedonia, Rwanda, South Korea, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Special thanks to Daniel Goldberg, Chair of Frankfurt Kurnit's Privacy & Data Security Group, and Stacy Bess, GALA's Executive Director, for leading the update of the third edition.

Hard copies of the book are available for purchase on Amazon as a three volume set (here, here, and here). If you would like a free digital copy of the book, please e-mail sbess@galalaw.com.

