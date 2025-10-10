Collateral Consequences: The Iowa College Sports-Betting Scandal (Podcast)

self

For the first episode of Wicked Coin's second season, hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw are joined by special guest Colin Cloherty, a Wiley associate, former NFL player, and federal prosecutor, who helps them unravel the explosive details of the Iowa sports-betting scandal that rocked collegiate athletics. What began as a quiet investigation into suspicious betting activity quickly escalated into a sweeping probe implicating dozens of student-athletes across multiple universities. With allegations ranging from underage gambling to falsified identities and insider information, the scandal exposed deep vulnerabilities in the NCAA's oversight and the growing influence of online sportsbooks. Tune in as the team explores the legal fallout, the ethical dilemmas facing college sports, and the broader implications for the future of amateur athletics in America.

