State AGs Push Back (Again) Against Proposed State Law AI Ban (Podcast)

The latest episode explores how a bipartisan coalition of 36 state attorneys general is again pushing back against proposed federal efforts to ban state-level AI laws, sending a policy letter through the National Association of Attorneys General to oppose language in the National Defense Authorization Act that would undercut states' ability to regulate artificial intelligence in areas like consumer protection and child safety. This standoff highlights persistent federal-state tension over AI governance and why legal, compliance, and marketing teams should track both state and federal developments — especially as states seek to act quickly to fill gaps left by slower national regulation.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

