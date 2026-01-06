ARTICLE
6 January 2026

State AGs Push Back (Again) Against Proposed State Law AI Ban (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
The latest episode explores how a bipartisan coalition of 36 state attorneys general is again pushing back against proposed federal efforts to ban state-level AI laws, sending a policy letter...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors

The latest episode explores how a bipartisan coalition of 36 state attorneys general is again pushing back against proposed federal efforts to ban state-level AI laws, sending a policy letter through the National Association of Attorneys General to oppose language in the National Defense Authorization Act that would undercut states' ability to regulate artificial intelligence in areas like consumer protection and child safety. This standoff highlights persistent federal-state tension over AI governance and why legal, compliance, and marketing teams should track both state and federal developments — especially as states seek to act quickly to fill gaps left by slower national regulation.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More