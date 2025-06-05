Offered Audit Support To A US-Based Medical Devices Company

Client : A subsidiary of a US-based manufacturing company engaged in diagnostic systems

Service Offered : Audit Support Services

Sector / Industry : Healthcare Equipment and Services

Objective

The client is a subsidiary of a US-based company and sells glucose monitoring and diabetes management products. The client was part of a major divestiture at a global level in the year 2019-20.

The company started its operation in FY 2019-20, and there was just one Finance Lead in its Accounts team. They approached Nexdigm to ensure the timely completion of their audit under prevailing local laws.

Solution

Preparation of accounts and financial statements compliant to local GAAP

Our team reviewed the company's data and records and the maintenance method of the two sets of accounts i.e., for group and local reporting. We prepared the accounts compliant with local laws based on the available data.

Impact

We guaranteed the completion of yearly statutory audit functions within the due date. The auditors and the finance lead had better comfort over the financial statement figures with our support.

The audit was completed within a stipulated time. During the audit process, we gathered complete knowledge of all balances in the company's books of accounts.

Download Case Study

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.