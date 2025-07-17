PCAOB Survives And Continues To Share Guidance With Audit Committees

Despite the future of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board coming under threat, the PCAOB continues to release guidance, implement rules, conduct inspections and pursue enforcement actions. While the PCAOB remains safe for now following the Senate parliamentarian striking a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that would have eliminated its funding and folded its responsibilities into the Securities and Exchange Commission, there remains a political appetite to do away with the PCAOB. Whether the political will is strong enough, especially considering other priorities that Congress is likely to focus on, remains to be seen. In the meantime, auditors and audit committees should expect the PCAOB to remain engaged.

Actions recently taken by the PCAOB include hosting workshops to assist with the implementation of the new quality control standard, reporting on broker-dealer audits, and releasing new inspection reports and enforcement actions. Most pertinent to audit committees is the release of the PCAOB's 2024 report of its findings from discussions with audit committee chairs.

The PCAOB also published an article reminding prospective auditors what they should consider prior to engaging with a company and the responsibilities of successor auditors. Audit committees should be prepared for these questions and considerations, which include:

Whether there have been changes to the ownership, control,management or directors at the company;

The qualifications of the company's management team andaudit committee;

Risk factors at the company, such as previous restatements ormaterial weaknesses, integrity of management and potentialindependence concerns; and

The consideration of opening balances and reauditengagements of successor auditors

The passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002 elevated the important role and responsibilities of the audit committee and enhanced the oversight of the auditors of public companies. Given their respective responsibilities, the PCAOB actively seeks to communicate with audit committee chairs throughout the year to inform the PCAOB's priorities and future inspection activities.

In 2024, the PCAOB interviewed 272 audit committee chairs, up from 230 in 2023. Of the 272 audit committee chairs interviewed, 78% had not previously spoken to the PCAOB, 77% had over 5 years' experience serving on an audit committee and 46% had over 10 years' experience doing so.

Key takeaways from this year's audit committee chair conversations include: