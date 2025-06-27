Meet The 2025 Power Leaders In Law & Accounting (Part 1)

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, families, corporations and nonprofits often need professional counsel skilled in helping navigate commonplace and complex events. Those needs can be greater in a dynamic and diverse market such as South Florida. Individuals and organizations face domestic and international issues that require elevated expertise.

Those advisors are often the attorneys and accountants trained to serve a global marketplace. They are the individuals named as this year's Power Leaders in Law & Accounting.

The list includes professional service providers who have helped clients for generations – and some of those they have mentored to become the next generation of leaders.

As South Florida has grown in prominence on the global stage, the importance of these professionals has grown in kind. Together, they possess the skills and acumen to guide clients of all kinds and caliber toward future success.

Blain L. Heckaman CEO, Kaufman Rossin Miami

As CEO, Heckaman has propelled Kaufman Rossin to be ranked among the Top 50 CPA and advisory firms in the U.S. He leads the firm's strategic vision, growth plans and innovation initiatives, including digital transformation and tech-driven advancements.

Birthplace: Elkhart, Indiana

Education: B.S., accounting, Ball State University

Industry trend that excites me most: Leveraging AI and technology to increase efficiency and add value.

Biggest challenge facing my industry: Evolving the business model in the age of AI.

Most unexpected recent change to my profession: PE-driven mergers and acquisitions are rapidly consolidating the industry

Most impactful leadership lesson I've learned: As leaders, we serve others- not the other way around.

How my leadership approach has evolved with age:A shift to preparing the next generation for success.

Top of my personal bucket list: A shift to preparing the next generation for success.

