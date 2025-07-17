Comment Letter On FASB Agenda Consultation

Riveron comments on Agenda Consultation [file Reference No. 2025-ITC100]: In June 2025, Riveron responded to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) invitation to comment on its Agenda Consultation.

Our comments support the Board's efforts and we appreciate the opportunity to provide our feedback. Riveron's observations are addressed in our responses set forth in the Appendix to our letter. In summary, our response to this ITC reflects both technical expertise and real-world experience, including: applying current accounting guidance in practice; advising on ERP and financial reporting system changes; assessing intangible assets in transactions; performing fair value measurements; and, evaluating the feasibility of proposed changes, especially for private and mid-market firms.

Within this response, Riveron has commented on: Combination of Entities – Equity Method of Accounting and Definition of a Business; Financial Instruments – Troubled Debt Restructurings; Other Assets and Liabilities – Credit Losses on Receivables from Contracts with Customers; Income and Expenses – Principal versus Agent Considerations; and, Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS).

For further perspective on Riveron's comments, please contact our technical accounting experts

Explore the relevant details in Riveron's comment letter and appendix.

About the comment letter process

Riveron regularly submits comment letters to the FASB on invitations to comment on potential projects to amend U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to be undertaken by the Board. The FASB's comment process is designed to ensure transparency in the standard-setting process. Riveron's technical accounting team is a proud stakeholder in this process, monitoring all proposed changes and amendments on behalf of its clients. The FASB relies on the input of practitioners and financial statement stakeholders who are familiar with the day-to-day accounting challenges and opportunities faced by CFOs and accounting leaders.

After thoroughly reviewing comments on invitations to comment, the FASB may propose amendments to GAAP. These proposed accounting standards updates are subject to a further comment letter process and may become final standards published in the FASB Accounting Standards Codification (ASC), which provides the official text for GAAP. The final standards will also include a detailed explanation of the changes and their effective dates.

