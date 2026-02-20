ARTICLE
20 February 2026

Tracking Key Legislative Protocol Issues: Session Dates, Bill Carryovers And Enactment Dates

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

In 2026, there are 46 states in legislative session. It can be difficult for your business to track legislative protocols in every state.
Adie J. Olson,Claire Rajan, and Jason Abel
For example:

  • Do bills carry over from the previous year of a legislative session?

Yes. A slim majority of states with biennial sessions carry over legislation from the first year to the second.

  • When does a bill go into effect after it is signed into law?

States predominantly indicate that a new law becomes effective 60 or 90 days after enactment or after sine die. However, some states set a specific effective date in the legislation, which can vary widely.

This information is critical for government affairs teams seeking to engage in state houses. The authors have developed a state-by-state chart addressing these key questions. To request a copy or discuss the implications for your organization, please contact the authors listed above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adie J. Olson
Adie J. Olson
Photo of Claire Rajan
Claire Rajan
Photo of Jason Abel
Jason Abel
