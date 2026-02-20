Tracking Key Legislative Protocol Issues: Session Dates, Bill Carryovers And Enactment Dates

- within Transport topic(s)
In 2026, there are 46 states in legislative session. It can be difficult for your business to track legislative protocols in every state.
For example:
- Do bills carry over from the previous year of a legislative session?
Yes. A slim majority of states with biennial sessions carry over legislation from the first year to the second.
- When does a bill go into effect after it is signed into law?
States predominantly indicate that a new law becomes effective 60 or 90 days after enactment or after sine die. However, some states set a specific effective date in the legislation, which can vary widely.
This information is critical for government affairs teams seeking to engage in state houses. The authors have developed a state-by-state chart addressing these key questions. To request a copy or discuss the implications for your organization, please contact the authors listed above.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.