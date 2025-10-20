ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Reflections On The 2025 International Arbitration Lecture: The Enduring Role Of The Human Arbitrator And The New Opportunity For Science (Video)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
In 1983, Mustill J described arbitration as a process shaped not only by law and fact, but by human judgement. That insight remains as relevant today as ever.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mark Clarke,Jonathan Brierley, and Graham Lovett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In 1983, Mustill J described arbitration as a process shaped not only by law and fact, but by human judgement. That insight remains as relevant today as ever.

At the 2025 Akin Arbitration Lecture, delivered at Akin's London office, Klaus Reichert SC, distinguished arbitrator and co-founder of Arbitration Sciences Ltd, explored the enduring role of the arbitrator's human faculties—judgement, intuition and experience—and how emerging behavioural science is transforming our understanding of decision-making in arbitration.

In a timely reflection, Klaus examined what it means to act as a decision-maker in an era when technology and artificial intelligence (AI) dominate professional conversations. His lecture highlighted how, despite rapid advances in technology, arbitration remains a deeply human process shaped by cognition, emotion and experience.

This year's lecture continued Akin's tradition of convening leading speakers to explore the issues shaping the future of international arbitration—combining deep legal insight with broader perspectives from science, psychology and technology.

Watch the full lecture below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Clarke
Mark Clarke
Photo of Jonathan Brierley
Jonathan Brierley
Photo of Graham Lovett
Graham Lovett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More