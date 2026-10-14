(Full Ep.) Deserve To Win Podcast Episode 52: YOUNG GUN: Plaintiff Attorney Ilan Lavian Interview (Video)

Ilan Lavian, Founder of Lavian P. C., looks to make a name for himself in TCPAWorld. Troutman Amin brings you an exclusive interview to see what he’s all about!
Check out what he has to say about frivolous lawsuits.
In this episode, we’ll cover the latest TCPA news:
Tommy Bahama claims it’s misleading emails caused harm to a consumer
SMS from car dealership may constitute TCPA marketing court holds
Court Suggests providing a number to a caller constitutes TCPA express consent for robocalls
Colorado is the latest jurisdiction to find SMS are not telephone calls for TCPA DNC purposes
Which TCPA defense lawyer has been caught using GenAi? Will sanctions be issued?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]