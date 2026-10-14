(Full Ep.) Deserve To Win Podcast Episode 52: YOUNG GUN: Plaintiff Attorney Ilan Lavian Interview (Video)

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Ilan Lavian, Founder of Lavian P. C., looks to make a name for himself in TCPAWorld. Troutman Amin brings you an exclusive interview to see what he’s all about!

Check out what he has to say about frivolous lawsuits.

In this episode, we’ll cover the latest TCPA news:

Tommy Bahama claims it’s misleading emails caused harm to a consumer

SMS from car dealership may constitute TCPA marketing court holds

Court Suggests providing a number to a caller constitutes TCPA express consent for robocalls

Colorado is the latest jurisdiction to find SMS are not telephone calls for TCPA DNC purposes

Which TCPA defense lawyer has been caught using GenAi? Will sanctions be issued?