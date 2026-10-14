The Protect College Sports Act Regulates Major Conference Expansion But Not Contraction

Conference realignment has been a topic of significant debate for some time, and the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA) has only fueled that fire. Specifically, the recent version of the PCSA that passed the US Senate caps major conferences at no more than 20 members. Much has been made about how this provision could affect schools who wish to change their conference membership going forward. However, one option in this area appears to have gone unconsidered.

Although the PCSA seeks to prevent major conference's from expanding beyond a certain point, nothing in that bill prevents such a conference from contracting, or expelling members, as a means of improving its financial or competitive situation. If the majority of an athletic conference's members believed that a fellow member or group of fellow members were not adding to the overall pie of revenue or otherwise were serving as a financial or competitive drag, then the majority's best option in the event the PCSA becomes law would appear to be removing those members thus claiming a larger percentage of conference revenue for themselves. If the expelled member or members are truly not adding value on or off the field, then the conference's television and other partners may not object to such a move.

Although this may seem unlikely, conference contraction is not unprecedented. In 2004, the Big East voted to remove Temple University from its membership due to what the conference considered to be poor performance and an insufficient commitment to athletic success. Since that time, most universities seeking to improve their athletic status have done so by moving to a new conference. If such moves are legally or otherwise prohibited moving forward, then schools seeking to maximize their comparative position will have to seek new ways to do so.

As this illustrates, the PCSA or any other type of legislation seeking to calm the waters of college athletics is sure to have unintended or unconsidered ripple effects. Moving forward, it will be essential for universities and athletic departments to evaluate all of their rights, options, and exposures as it relates to conference membership and all other areas that dictate their financial and competitive position.