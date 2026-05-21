NAD Determines 100% Claims Aren’t 100% Clear

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SharkNinja makes the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX. Ads for the air purifier show a display on the product that reads: “Clean Air 100%.” In a recent Fast-Track SWIFT challenge, Dyson argued that consumers are likely to interpret the claim as meaning complete removal of all impurities from the air.

SharkNinja explained that the “100%” reading indicates that particle levels are below the sensor’s measurable threshold—not that the air is completely free of contaminants. The company also pointed to a disclosure stating that the percentage corresponds to particle concentration, with higher percentages reflecting lower levels of particles.

NAD found that explanation incomplete. While the disclosure described the function of the display, it did not clearly communicate the key limitation—that “100%” does not mean the absence of all pollutants. In NAD’s view, reasonable consumers could still take away an unsupported message of complete air purification.

Ultimately, NAD recommended that when ads feature a “Clean Air 100%” message—even if just on the product display—SharkNinja should include a clear and conspicuous disclosure explaining what the claim actually means and, importantly, what it does not mean. If the product display is obscured, a disclosure may not be necessary.

The decision is a useful reminder that absolute claims may be taken literally unless they are clearly qualified. Even when a claim originates from a product feature, advertisers should expect NAD to evaluate the net impression—and require disclosures that directly address the takeaway message consumers are likely to draw.

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