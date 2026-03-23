AD Nauseam: Cancel Anytime? The FTC Says, “Let’s Talk.” (Podcast)

On today’s episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel are joined by BakerHostetler Partner Victoria Rutherfurd to explore the FTC’s renewed scrutiny of subscription and negative option practices, including signals that rulemaking may restart after the prior rule was struck down. The discussion also highlights ongoing ROSCA litigation trends and practical steps companies should take to strengthen subscription disclosures and cancellation processes.
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