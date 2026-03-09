GALA Releases "2026 Advertising Law Predictions Report"

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance just released its 2026 Advertising Law Predictions Report. Drawing on insights from GALA members across more than 70 jurisdictions, the report provides a global snapshot of the key legal and regulatory developments expected to shape advertising and marketing in the year ahead. (Frankfurt Kurnit is a member of GALA – and I currently serve as GALA's Immediate Past Chairman.)

The 2026 report highlights:

Increased regulation and transparency requirements for AI-generated content;

Expanding data protection and privacy enforcement;

Heightened scrutiny of environmental claims;

Greater oversight of influencer marketing and digital advertising;

Stricter regulation in sectors such as gambling, alcohol, and marketing to children; and

Intensified ambush marketing enforcement tied to major international sporting events.

The report provides valuable guidance for marketers navigating cross-border advertising campaigns.

