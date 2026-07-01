Wave Of Fragrance Class Actions Targets Hospitality Industry

A wave of class action lawsuits has been filed against major hospitality providers alleging that the use of synthetic fragrances in common areas violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and various state consumer protection laws. The cases have been filed within the last month in various U.S. district courts in California and Florida, and all appear to have been brought by a single plaintiffs firm, Cole & Van Note of Oakland, California.

The lawsuits allege that the defendants use synthetic fragranced consumer products, often dispersed through scent dispersion machines (SDMs) integrated with building heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that emit volatile organic compounds, aldehydes, phthalates and other toxic chemicals into common areas. The plaintiffs claim that these compounds cause headaches, respiratory problems, skin irritation, and adverse gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and cognitive reactions, particularly for individuals with chemical sensitivities, fragrance sensitivities or asthma. Hotels, resorts and other hospitality operators that use SDMs or other fragrancing methods in their lobbies, common areas or HVAC systems should be aware of this emerging litigation risk and consider proactive steps to mitigate exposure.

Even if your company has not been named as a defendant, this litigation signals a new and expanding area of risk for the hospitality industry. Hotels, resorts and other operators should consider the following steps: