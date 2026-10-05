Mark Your Calendars! Lcoc v Date Set For July, 2027– Dynamic Ticket Pricing Revealed– Tickets Go On Sale When Baby Troutman Is Born!! (Video)

Law Conference of Champions V will be taking over Southern California once more– and if you’re an attorney advising in the marketing or advertising space you MUST be there.

But there’s more big news: Troutman Amin, LLP has announced LCOC V tickets will go on sale sometime in the next 30 days–depending entirely on the birth of the baby expected by firm founders Puja J. Amin and Eric J. Troutman!

Now that’s how to celebrate a birthday!

The Law Conference of Champions is the nation’s premier marketing and advertising law conference– keeping lead generators, retailers, advertisers, agencies, networks, and brands up to date on the latest trends in TCPA, CIPA, CEMA, data privacy and AI.

Last year’s show brought hundreds of general counsel, C-Suite and compliance-minded professionals together for two days of education and networking that some say “changed their lives.”

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And this year’s show promises to be even bigger!

As the fifth installment of the Conference Troutman has promised the event will really swing for the fences.

“We are still in the planning phases but this show is going to blow anything you’ve ever seen at a legal conference out of the water.” Troutman says. “Trust me. There will be nothing like it.”

Attendees at last year’s event praised the show’s incredible energy and absolute top-tier speakers and critical (actionable) information that made the trip to Southern California more than worthwhile.

So here are the details on LCOC V.

Show date: July 19-21, 2027;

Location: Southern California (precise location TBD);

Dynamic ticket prices: Tickets will start at $199.00 on the day launched and increase in price $10.00 each day until the date of the show!

Virtual option: Four camera virtual option will be available

Ticket sale start date: Tickets for LCOC V will go on sale the day the Troutman daughter is born (due date Oct. 20, 2026 but could come early!) So be on the look out.

SPEAKERS: As before we will have an incredible line up of speakers from the biggest brands out there. We are always looking for the best of the best to fill our stage. If you are in house counsel at a brand and would like to be considered to speak at LCOC V give us a shout!

Sponsorship Info: Sponsorship information will be circulated Feb. 1, 2027. If you’d like to hold your place in line reach out to danie@troutmanamin.com to request to be on the VIP sponsorship list.

So there you go–

The absolute can’t miss show of 2027 has been set.

Ticket prices will start as low as $199.00 but will be over $3,000.00 by the time the show starts. Again they will increase $10.00 per day from the day they launch!