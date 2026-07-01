NTIA Announces $790 Million In New Tribal Broadband Funding, With Likely Emphasis On Affordability Subsidies

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced on June 17, 2026 two new funding opportunities totaling a combined $790 million to advance broadband connectivity on Tribal lands.

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The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced on June 17, 2026 two new funding opportunities totaling a combined $790 million to advance broadband connectivity on Tribal lands.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) Round 3 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) makes $540 million available to eligible Tribal applicants to advance broadband use and adoption (e.g., service affordability) and broadband infrastructure deployment on Tribal lands. The Native Entities Grant Program (NEGP) NOFO makes $250 million available to eligible Tribal applicants to advance use and adoption of broadband within native communities. Applications for funding in both programs are due September 17, 2026.

Based on the review and selection criteria for both programs, we expect the majority of awards in these programs will go towards broadband service and device subsidy programs, especially for Tribes that will be served by projects funded by NTIA’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

We summarize below highlights for both programs, and highlight key takeaways for prospective applicants and service providers.

TBCP Round 3 NOFO

Overview and Background. The TBCP Round 3 NOFO is the third funding window for the TBCP, a program established under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and amended by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act of 2021. NTIA awarded over $1.8 billion across 227 grants in Funding Round One and over $350 million across 48 grants in Funding Round Two. In Round Three, NTIA will make up to $540 million available in grant funding. Applications are due by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on September 17, 2026.

Purpose and allowable uses. TBCP grant funding may be used for:

Affordable broadband programs, including providing free or reduced-cost broadband service and preventing disconnection of existing broadband service; Broadband infrastructure development projects, including support for the establishment of carrier-neutral submarine cable landing stations; Distance learning; Telehealth; Use and adoption efforts; and Broadband adoption activities.

Eligible entities. Entities eligible to apply for TBCP funding are Tribal governments, Tribal colleges or universities, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Tribal organizations, and Native corporations. Applicants must include a Tribal Government Resolution or other formal authorization that provides express authority to apply for TBCP funds or participate in a consortium that applies for TBCP grant funds. A Resolution of Consent is required from each Tribal Government or from the Tribal Council of the governing body upon whose Tribal Lands broadband infrastructure will be deployed.

Prioritization of application review. NTIA will prioritize applications for review based on the following three tranches:

Applications proposing standalone Broadband Use and Adoption projects from a Tribal Government or its designee that has issued a Tribal Resolution approving deployment of BEAD services on its lands; If funds remain, applications proposing standalone Broadband Infrastructure Deployment projects to unserved households; and If funding remains, all other projects.

NTIA will also complete Merit Review for all applications from Federally Recognized Tribes that are eligible to receive the equitable allocation of up to $500,000.

Other Issues

Period of performance. The period of performance is four years from the receipt of funds. The NTIA Administrator may extend the award period.

Deadline. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on September 17, 2026. Eligible Entities may submit revised applications until the deadline.

Expected award announcements. NTIA expects to complete its review and begin award processing by Spring 2027 and will announce awards on a rolling basis.

No Match. The TBCP NOFO does not require an applicant to provide a funding match.

Analysis and Key Takeaways

The TBCP Round 3 NOFO appears designed to complement BEAD projects by providing subsidies for service and devices needed to access BEAD-funded connections. We anticipate NTIA will prioritize awards to applicants proposing to use funding for activities squarely aimed at increasing broadband subscription rates on Tribal lands. With a four year period of performance, applicants that can access a BEAD-funded broadband service in 2027 or 2028 will be particularly well situated to compete for funds in this program. Conversely, we do not expect the TBCP Round Three NOFO to result in a large number of awards for deployment and infrastructure projects, especially given that the parallel BEAD program is funding such projects. Among other things, the NOFO’s review prioritization scheme means affordability and service subsidization proposals will be reviewed before any applications for infrastructure deployment projects.

Native Entities Grant Program

Overview and Background. The NEGP NOFO will award at least $250 million for eligible Tribal entities to advance the use and adoption of Internet in Tribal communities. The NEGP was authorized under the Digital Equity Act of 2021, which directs NTIA to set aside funds specifically for Indian Tribes, Alaska Native entities, and Native Hawaiian organizations. NTIA expects to make grants ranging from $500,000 to $2.5 million. Applicants must contribute matching funds of at least 10 percent, unless the NTIA Administrator grants a waiver. Applications are due by September 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

Purpose and allowable uses. Projects funded by NEGP NOFO must support at least one of the following:

Develop and implement use and adoption of broadband activities; Facilitate educational and employment opportunities through broadband; Implement training programs that cover basic, advanced, and applied skills or other workforce development programs Make available equipment, instrumentation, networking capability hardware and software or digital network technology for broadband services at low or no cost (including broadband service subsidies); Construct, upgrade, expand, or operate new or existing public access computing centers through community anchor institutions; Undertake any other project or activity that the Assistant Secretary finds to be consistent with the purposes for which the Program is established.

Eligible entities. An Eligible Entity is either (1) “a Native Entity,” which is an Indian Tribe, Alaska Native entity, or Native Hawaiian organization, or (2) a partnership between Native Entities.

Prioritization of application review. NTIA will prioritize applications for review based on the following tranches:

Applications from a Tribal Government or its designee that has issued a Tribal Resolution approving deployment of BEAD services on its lands; and If funding remains, NTIA will review all other projects.

Other Issues

Period of performance. Recipients must expend grant funds within four years of the date on which the recipient is awarded the grant.

Deadline. The deadline to apply is 11:59 PM Eastern Time on September 17, 2026.

Expected award announcements. NTIA expects to begin issuing awards in Spring of 2027 and to continue to issue awards on a rolling basis.

Match requirement. Applicants must contribute matching funds of at least 10 percent, unless the NTIA Administrator grants a waiver.

Analysis and Key Takeaways

Like TBCP Round Three NOFO, NEGP NOFO appears designed to complement BEAD projects by providing subsidies for service and devices needed to access BEAD-funded connections. We anticipate NTIA will prioritize awards to applicants proposing to use funding for activities that squarely aimed at increasing broadband subscription rates (i.e., affordability and service subsidization projects) on Tribal lands. The review priority for applications from applicants who have authorized BEAD projects on their Tribal Lands underscores NTIA’s goals for this program. In addition, the four year period of performance means that applicants that can access a BEAD-funded broadband service in 2027 or 2028 will be particularly well situated to compete for funds in this program.

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