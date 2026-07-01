Nebraska NIL Ruling Offers Roadmap For Structuring Safer NIL Deals

Whether a Name Image Likeness (NIL) payment is tied to legitimate commercial activity or functions as indirect compensation for athletic participation, retention, or recruiting value matters, especially in light...

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Context and Background

Whether a Name Image Likeness (NIL) payment is tied to legitimate commercial activity or functions as indirect compensation for athletic participation, retention, or recruiting value matters, especially in light of the recent Playfly – University of Nebraska arbitration decision. This ruling provides a practical roadmap for reducing risk in NIL deals.

In practical terms, student-athletes may receive third-party NIL compensation, but NIL activity cannot be used as compensation for athletic participation or achievement. That distinction is critical. A compliant NIL agreement should identify the sponsor, the product or service being promoted, the required deliverables, the timing of performance, the scope of usage rights, and the commercial rationale for the payment.

The Nebraska Arbitration

The Nebraska matter involved NIL agreements between Playfly Sports, the University of Nebraska’s multimedia rights partner, and 18 football players. The agreements reportedly totaled approximately $7.5 million and ranged from $50,000 to $750,000 per athlete. The College Sports Commission rejected the deals, and the arbitrator upheld that decision.

The arbitrator concluded that Playfly was an “associated entity,” that the agreements did not satisfy the valid business purpose rule because they did not identify goods or services offered to the general public for profit, and that the deals improperly “warehoused” NIL rights rather than directly activating them.

Playfly acquired NIL rights as inventory for potential future use by unidentified sponsors, for unidentified campaigns, at unidentified times, and for unidentified goods or services. The arbitrator determined that this structure lacked the direct activation required for associated-entity deals. The problem was not merely poor drafting but rather the absence of immediate, specific commercial use.

Practical Implications for Student-Athletes and Sponsors

For student-athletes, the first lesson is that the contract must explain what the athlete is actually being paid to do. A student-athlete should not evaluate an NIL agreement solely by the payment amount. The agreement should identify the sponsor, the product or service being promoted, the required deliverables, the timing of performance, usage rights, exclusivity terms, payment schedule, and evidence of completion.

Student-athletes should also preserve documentation. Campaign links, invoices, sponsor approvals, and proof of performance may become important if the deal is later reviewed.

For business sponsors, the primary objective should be to structure NIL support as a real marketing transaction. A local restaurant, car dealer, apparel company, health care practice, real estate firm, or technology company can still sponsor student-athletes.

The safer approach is to prepare a campaign brief before the contract is signed. That brief should explain why the athlete was selected, what audience the business is trying to reach, what commercial message will be delivered, how compensation was determined, and how performance will be verified. Sponsors should avoid broad rights grants that allow NIL to be used at some later date without a defined campaign.

Risks and Strategic Considerations for Universities

For universities, the Nebraska ruling is a warning about process design. The greatest risk is that university involvement may cause a sponsor, collective, or media-rights partner to be treated as an associated entity subject to heightened scrutiny.

The arbitrator emphasized that Playfly was an associated entity because it paid athletes and because it redirected media-rights proceeds, collaborated with the athletic department, and had a role in the deals related to recruiting and retention.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

The practical conclusion is straightforward. NIL support remains available, but it must be commercially defensible. Student-athletes should know what performance is required. Sponsors should document a valid business purpose. Universities should avoid turning facilitation into roster payroll. The regulatory landscape remains dynamic, and the Nebraska ruling will likely not be the final word. The direction is clear: the safest NIL deals will be specific, activated, documented, and priced like real sponsorship agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.