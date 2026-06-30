FEI Restricts Use Of Whip In Eventing Discipline

As of January 1, 2026, riders competing at the FEI level have new requirements with respect to use of the whip. While the revised rules only apply to FEI competition, competitors should note the requirements are very similar to those for USEF sanctioned eventing competitions.

FEI Eventing Rule 525.2 (Inappropriate Use of Whip) requires that the whip only be used to support natural aids to encourage the horse forward. The whip cannot be used immediately after a refusal as discipline/punishment. The whip also cannot be used after the last fence or more than 2x per incident. Violation of this Rule will result in a Recorded Warning.

FEI Eventing Rule 526.1.3 (Excessive Use of Whip - Abuse) states that use of the whip will be considered abuse if excessive: if used in anger, if used after elimination, if used overhand, if used excessively between fences, or if the use breaks the skin. Violation of this Rule will result in a Yellow Warning Card. Stronger sanctions may also be imposed. The receipt of two Yellow Warning Cards in a 12-month period results in an automatic two-month suspension. Abusive use of the whip may also result in further disciplinary action by the FEI.

USEF Eventing Rule 112 (3) - Unethical Treatment (refer also to GR 838) is very similar as it provides that the whip can only be used as an aid or a reprimand, but never to vent an athlete’s temper. The whip may only be used as an aid to go forward and never after elimination, after the last fence or multiple times between obstacles.

The whip may only be used down the shoulder or behind an athlete’s leg. It may never be used overhand, more than 2x per incident or in anger.

If excessive use is reported, the Grand Jury must investigate and may disqualify an athlete. If a member of the Grand Jury witnesses the excessive use the Grand Jury member must disqualify the athlete. There is no right of appeal.