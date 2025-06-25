European Commission To Withdraw Proposed Green Claims Directive

Yesterday, at its mid-day press briefing, the European Commission announced that it intends to withdraw its proposed Green Claims Directive. The proposed Directive, which was issued in March 2023, intended to create a detailed framework for making and substantiating environmental marketing claims.

Facing opposition to the proposed Directive from a number of fronts, Commission spokesman Maciej Berestecki said, "In the current context, indeed the Commission intends to withdraw the Green claims proposal."

