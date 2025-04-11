UPDATE: JPC And SAG-AFTRA (Briefly) Extend Commercials Contracts (Again)

The JPC and SAG-AFTRA have further extended the 2022 Commercials Contracts, which are now set to expire on April 11, 2025 at 11:59pm PT.

UPDATE April 7, 2025: The JPC and SAG-AFTRA have further extended the 2022 Commercials Contracts, which are now set to expire on April 11, 2025 at 11:59pm PT. We'll report back with more updates as they become available.

The current SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts were set to expire on March 31, 2025. The JPC and SAG-AFTRA just announced that they have agreed to extend the term of the contracts until April 4, 2025 at 11:59 pm PT.

The negotiations are being conducted under a mutually-agreed upon media blackout, but we'll be sure to report back with any additional updates and hopefully with finalized agreements for the next iterations of the Commercials Contracts by the end of this week.

