ARTICLE
4 April 2025

JPC And SAG-AFTRA (Briefly) Extend Commercials Contracts

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Dorian Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The current SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts were set to expire on March 31, 2025. The JPC and SAG-AFTRA just announced that they have agreed to extend the term of the contracts until April 4, 2025 at 11:59 pm PT.

The negotiations are being conducted under a mutually-agreed upon media blackout, but we'll be sure to report back with any additional updates and hopefully with finalized agreements for the next iterations of the Commercials Contracts by the end of this week.

Stay tuned.

www.fkks.com

Authors
Photo of Dorian Thomas
Dorian Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
