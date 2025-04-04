JPC And SAG-AFTRA (Briefly) Extend Commercials Contracts

The current SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts were set to expire on March 31, 2025. The JPC and SAG-AFTRA just announced that they have agreed to extend the term of the contracts until April 4, 2025 at 11:59 pm PT.

The negotiations are being conducted under a mutually-agreed upon media blackout, but we'll be sure to report back with any additional updates and hopefully with finalized agreements for the next iterations of the Commercials Contracts by the end of this week.

Stay tuned.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.