16 April 2025

Tentative Agreement Reached: The SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts

The Joint Policy Committee and SAG-AFTRA announced that they have reached a tentative agreement on the next iteration of the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts.
Specific details are being withheld until the SAG-AFTRA National Board meets to review and approve the tentative agreement on April 26, 2025 (and further pending ratification by SAG-AFTRA membership).

We'll be back in touch with the details of the tentative agreement once they become available.

