What's New In Wireless - August 2025

The wireless industry has revolutionized the way we connect, from facilitating teleworking, distance learning, and telemedicine to allowing the American public to interact virtually in almost all other aspects of their daily lives. Leading policymakers – federal regulators and legislators – are making it a top priority to ensure that the wireless industry has the tools and resources it needs to keep pace with this evolving landscape. This blog provides monthly updates on actions by federal regulatory bodies responsible for communications policy and Congressional efforts to support wireless connectivity. And this month we highlight the FCC's proposals to streamline and accelerate wireless infrastructure deployments as part of its "Build America" agenda.

Regulatory Actions and Initiatives

Wireless Networks, Equipment, and Infrastructure

The FCC Takes Steps to Accelerate Infrastructure Deployment. As part of its "Build America" agenda, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that re-examines the agency's environmental rules to ensure that they comport with the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"), as amended, and promotes greater and faster infrastructure deployment. The Notice also takes a fresh look at the Commission's National Historic Preservation Act ("NHPA") requirements. According to the News Release issued about the Notice, the FCC's Build America agenda "aims to unleash new infrastructure projects in communities all across the country."

The FCC Initiates a Re-examination of its Emergency Alert System. In addition to reviewing its NEPA and NHPA requirements, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that initiates a review of the FCC's Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. The Notice, in particular, evaluates the goals of the systems, whether the systems are achieving those goals, and the steps the Commission should take to modernize the systems.

The FCC Seeks to Update its Disaster Information Reporting System ("DIRS"). The FCC adopted a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Order on Reconsideration ahead of its August meeting that seeks to modernize the Commission's DIRS. Among other things, the Further Notice proposes to streamline and simplify DIRS reporting requirements for wireless service providers and others. It also proposes to eliminate DIRS reporting requirements for resellers and mobile virtual network operators. The accompanying Order clarifies the requirements for outage reporting when the outage occurs right before a DIRS activation, and it maintains requirements to send outage notifications to 911 and 988 special facilities during DIRS activations. The News Release about the FCC's adoption of the item highlights that the item "will pave the way for reforms" to DIRS so that "its benefits outweigh its burdens."

Comment Deadlines Established on the FCC's "Bad Labs" Proposals. The FCC's Report and Order adopting rules that prohibit the use of any Telecommunications Certification Body, test lab, or laboratory accreditation body owned by, controlled by, or subject to the direction of a "prohibited entity" – i.e., "bad labs" – in the FCC's equipment authorization process was published in the Federal Register on August 7, 2025. Accordingly, the rules will become effective September 8, 2025, except for those requiring approval by the Office of Management and Budget under the Paperwork Reduction Act. In addition, the FCC's Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on further measures to safeguard the integrity of the Commission's equipment authorization program was published in the Federal Register on July 16, 2025. Accordingly, comments and reply comments on the Further Notice will be due August 15, 2025, and September 15, 2025, respectively.

The FCC Reminds Rip-and-Replace Support Recipients of Their Spending Report Deadline. The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau released a Public Notice on July 10, 2025, reminding all rip-and-replace support recipients of their obligation to file their next spending reports with the FCC by August 10, 2025.

Spectrum

The FCC Solicits Comments on Airspan's Use of Spectrum in the 3 GHz Band. On July 17, 2025, the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of Engineering and Technology released a Public Notice seeking comment on a petition filed by Airspan Networks, Inc. ("Airspan") that seeks a waiver of the Commission's out-of-band emission limits for the 3.45 GHz band. Airspan requests a waiver in order to "facilitate the marketing and operation of base station radios that would be operated in the 3.45 GHz and 3.7 GHz Services, either simultaneously or on a stand-alone basis." Comments and reply comments on the petition are due August 18, 2025, and September 2, 2025, respectively.

The GAO Sends Recommendations to NTIA on Spectrum Sharing. The Government Accountability Office ("GAO") sent a letter to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ("NTIA") on July 14, 2025, to highlight certain "priority recommendations" related to: (i) spectrum; (ii) cybersecurity risks and IT; and (iii) federal broadband programs. With respect to spectrum, in particular, the GAO identified two priority recommendations to improve NTIA's management of federal spectrum use, both of which relate to a 2021 GAO Report on improving collaboration between the FCC and NTIA. First, to address the increase in demand for spectrum from both federal and non-federal users, the GAO recommends that NTIA establish procedures to help guide the design of spectrum-sharing and potential interference studies intended as U.S. contributions to World Radiocommunication Conference technical meetings. Second, the GAO recommends that NTIA request that the Department of State review and update the General Guidance Document outlining processes for working with other agencies to prepare for international conferences where spectrum regulations are updated.

Legislative Efforts

The House Introduces a Bill That Would Promote Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Infrastructure. On July 17, 2025, Representatives Kim and Keating introduced the Securing Global Telecommunications Act. If enacted, the bill would, among other things, require the State Department to establish a comprehensive strategy to promote secure telecommunications infrastructure around the world. In particular, the strategy would address mobile networks, data centers, 6G, and low-earth orbit satellites, aerostats, and stratospheric balloons. The bill is now in committee.

