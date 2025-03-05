P&G Accused Of Greenwashing And Creating ​"Frankenforests" (Podcast)

A new class action lawsuit accuses Procter & Gamble of greenwashing, alleging that its ​"Keep Forests as Forests" campaign and ​"Protect-Grow-Restore" promises don't hold up under scrutiny.

Is P&G's sustainability messaging misleading consumers?

A new class action lawsuit accuses Procter & Gamble of greenwashing, alleging that its “Keep Forests as Forests” campaign and “Protect-Grow-Restore” promises don't hold up under scrutiny. The case claims that P&G's Charmin toilet paper is sourced from clear-cut boreal forests, with replanting efforts creating so-called “Frankenforests”—single-species tree plantations treated with chemical herbicides.

The lawsuit also challenges P&G's use of FSC and Rainforest Alliance logos, arguing that they mislead consumers about the company's sustainability efforts. Plaintiffs cite violations of the FTC's Green Guides, shareholder criticism, and competitor practices as key factors in their claim.

