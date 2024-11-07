ARTICLE
7 November 2024

Made In USA Claims (Podcast)

VL
Venable LLP

Contributor

Photo of Leonard L. Gordon
Photo of Mary Gardner
Photo of Jay V. Prapaisilp
Authors

Many customers like to "buy American" and are willing to pay more to do so. However, if you want to call out your product's homegrown attributes, you should know that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as some states, including California, have created very specific guidance and laws on what it means for a good to be of domestic origin. Host Len Gordon and his guests, Venable partner Mary Gardner and associate Jay Prapaisilp, look at the FTC's detailed Made in USA guidance on product manufacture, sourcing, assembly, and labeling, and the penalties for violation.

Host: Len Gordon

Guests: Mary Gardner and Jay Prapaisilp

Authors
Photo of Leonard L. Gordon
Leonard L. Gordon
Photo of Mary Gardner
Mary Gardner
Photo of Jay V. Prapaisilp
Jay V. Prapaisilp
