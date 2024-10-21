ARTICLE
21 October 2024

New FTC Rule Makes Cancelling Negative Option Plans Easier

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The FTC has finalized a new "Click-to-Cancel" rule to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive practices when seeking to cancel their enrollment in subscription services...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
  • The FTC has finalized a new "Click-to-Cancel" rule to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive practices when seeking to cancel their enrollment in subscription services, memberships, and other recurring-payment programs.
  • The rule—which amends the FTC's Negative Option Rule—applies to all negative option programs in any media, and requires a simple mechanism to be provided to cancel a negative option feature and immediately halt charges. It also prohibits misrepresentations of any material fact while marketing goods or services using negative option features; requires sellers to clearly and conspicuously disclose material terms prior to obtaining consumers' billing information in connection with a negative option feature; and requires express informed consent from a consumer prior to any charges.
  • A bipartisan coalition of 26 AGs previously filed a comment letter in support of the FTC's proposed amendments to the Negative Option Rule.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More