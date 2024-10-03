ARTICLE
3 October 2024

Negative Option And Continuity Marketing: Part II (Podcast)

VL
Venable LLP

Contributor

Negative option marketing can include pre-notification negative option plans, continuity programs, automatic renewals, and free-to-pay conversions.
Authors

Negative option marketing can include pre-notification negative option plans, continuity programs, automatic renewals, and free-to-pay conversions. This marketing strategy continues to invite scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state attorneys general, and class action plaintiffs. Our episode on this topic was the most popular from Season One, so we're back with an update. Host Len Gordon and his guests, Venable partners Shahin Rothermel and Ari Rothman, discuss the keys to success in avoiding investigations and liability.

Host: Len Gordon

Guests: Shahin Rothermel and Ari Rothman

Authors
Photo of Leonard L. Gordon
Leonard L. Gordon
Photo of Shahin Rothermel
Shahin Rothermel
Photo of Ari Rothman
Ari Rothman
